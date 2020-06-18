Baylor Scott & White to close 3 clinics in July

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health plans to close three physician clinics in Texas on July 6.

The health system will close clinics in Moody, Bellmead and Temple and physicians practicing there will go to other Baylor Scott & White clinics.

Baylor Scott & White said staff will help patients reschedule appointments at new locations.

The clinic closures come as Baylor Scott & White works to offset a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system said it spent $85 million to prepare and respond to the pandemic and saw a significant drop in patient volume.

