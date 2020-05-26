Baylor Scott & White to lay off 1,200 workers, furlough others

Baylor Scott & White Health, a nonprofit health system based in Dallas, is laying off about 1,200 employees, nearly 3 percent of its workforce, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Like other health systems across the nation, Baylor Scott & White is facing financial damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system spent $85 million to prepare and respond to the pandemic, and it also saw a significant drop in patient volumes.

"We experienced a dramatic drop in patient volumes — between 50 and 90 percent, depending upon where they sought care," CEO Jim Hinton told employees in a video message, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Those affected by the layoffs will be told this week and paid through June 7, a spokesperson told The Dallas Morning News.

In addition to the layoffs, Baylor Scott & White is furloughing an unspecified number of employees, leaving some open positions unfilled and cutting the pay of about 300 senior leaders, according to the report.

Baylor Scott & White has received about $172 million in federal grants from the $175 billion in relief aid Congress has allocated to hospitals and other healthcare providers to cover expenses or lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system also received about $660 million in Medicare advance payments, which must be repaid, according to the report.

Baylor Scott & White is one of more than 260 hospitals and health systems across the nation to furlough or lay off employees in recent months.

