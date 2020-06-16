New York hospital to close maternity unit after 60 years

Massena (N.Y.) Hospital will close its maternity unit and its after-hours emergency surgery unit on July 12, according to TV station WWNY.

There were once five hospitals in St. Lawrence County, N.Y., with maternity units, including Massena Memorial. After Massena Memorial scales back services in July, only two hospitals in the county will deliver babies, according to the report.

Massena Memorial, which has had a maternity unit for more than 60 years, is ending the service due to low patient volume and out of financial necessity.

"It's really based entirely on the fact that the volumes here at Massena for deliveries have gone down consistently and steadily to the point where it's no longer sustainable," Massena Hospital CEO David Bender told WWNY.

