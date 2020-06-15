Man missing for a month found dead in stairwell of building on Massachusetts hospital campus

The body of a 62-year-old man, who has been missing for five weeks, was found dead June 13 in the stairwell of a building on the campus of a VA hospital in Bedford, Mass., according to WBZ-TV.

The man was last seen at Bedford VA Hospital on May 8, and he was reported missing less than a week later. The man, whose name has not been released, lived in a housing complex on the hospital's campus, according to the report.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the incident is "very concerning," and an investigation is ongoing.

"We're looking at obviously the circumstances around which he was last seen and looking at the efforts that were made from that day May 8 until today," Ms. Ryan told WBZ on June 13. "We are going to be looking at all those circumstances and making an assessment whether appropriate action was taken."

The federal government runs the VA hospital, and nonprofit Caritas runs the housing complex on the hospital's campus. Caritas said it filed a missing persons report for the resident on May 13.

"The stairwell where the deceased man was found was outside the lease premises of Caritas Communities, is alarmed and solely controlled by the VA," the company said in a statement to WBZ. "Caritas Communities and the Bedford VA are cooperating fully with the investigation."

More articles on patient flow:

Kettering Health closes operating rooms at Ohio hospital

Louisiana hospital to reopen ER after 5 years

How a New York City hospital converted its ORs into ICUs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.