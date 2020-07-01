New York hospital to close 2 urgent care centers

St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse, N.Y., is closing two of its urgent care centers to help shore up finances, according to Syracuse.com.

The health system in May temporarily closed its Fayetteville, N.Y.-based urgent care clinic when patient volume dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the system told employees the center will not reopen. St. Joseph's also is closing its urgent care center in Liverpool, N.Y., this summer.

Meredith Price, St. Joseph's CFO, said that the urgent care centers have seen a decline in patient volume due to competition and have been losing money for years. Ultimately, the additional volume decline spurred by the pandemic led the system to close the centers, she said.

Together, the two centers employ 52 people. Some employees will be moved to new positions, while others will be laid off or furloughed, according to the report.

