Massachusetts hospital temporarily closed after flooding

Norwood (Mass.) Hospital temporarily closed June 29 after a violent storm flooded the facility the night before, according to CBS Boston.

About 100 patients were evacuated from the hospital June 28, and about 30 to 40 more patients were being moved out of the facility June 29.

The evacuations began June 28 after water rose rapidly in the parking lot and reached as high as 4 feet in the hospital's basement, knocking out the electricity.

"The hospital is temporarily closed right now. It's the safest thing for our patients," Norwood Hospital President Salvatore Perla told CBS. "Today our focus is getting patients safely out."

Heavy storms passed through Norwood June 28, overwhelming storm drains and causing power outages throughout the city.



Read the full report here.

