Tenet resumes plan to end inpatient care at Massachusetts hospital

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is moving forward with its plan to end inpatient services at its 160-bed Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Mass. The plan was delayed when the coronavirus pandemic emerged, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

Despite announcing plans in January to phase out acute care and turn Leonard Morse Hospital into a specialized behavioral health campus by May, the facility continued to see emergency patients, and in mid-March shelved its plan to help combat a COVID-19 patient surge in the state.

But Tenet said late last week it intends to move forward with its plan to stop providing inpatient care and close Morse's emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit.

The Natick hospital will still offer psychiatric care, sleep lab services and CT imaging.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health must approve the change.

Leonard Morse Hospital is part of the MetroWest Health System, which is owned by Tenet.



