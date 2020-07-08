WellSpan to close birthing unit, end pediatric inpatient care at Waynesboro hospital

WellSpan Waynesboro (Pa.) Hospital plans to close its birthing unit and end inpatient pediatric services on Sept. 18, the organization announced July 7.

The delivery and inpatient pediatric services will be transferred to WellSpan Chambersburg (Pa.) Hospital, which is about 15 miles away.

The hospital said that consolidating the services to one location is beneficial because the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital offers specialized pediatric services, including neonatal intensive care.

After the move, pediatric testing services, imaging, outpatient surgery and emergency services still will be offered at the Waynesboro location.

The closure and service termination will affect 23 staff members. WellSpan said it will work with those employees to find other jobs within the health system.

