CDC: Flu-related pediatric deaths, hospitalizations rise

Flu activity remained elevated nationwide during the week ending Jan. 3, with pediatric deaths and overall hospitalizations continuing to climb, according to recent data from the CDC.

The latest flu report comes as some hospitals have begun postponing procedures and pharmacies face spot shortages of Tamiflu — developments that reflect the sustained severity of this year’s flu season.

CDC officials expect elevated activity to persist for several more weeks.

Here are four things to know from the CDC’s latest FluView report:

1. Flu positivity dipped but remains high.

Clinical labs reported a 24.7% influenza positivity rate — down from the previous week. The CDC said the decline may reflect changes in testing or reporting over the holidays rather than a true drop in transmission.

2. Pediatric deaths increased.

Eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the week, bringing the season total to 17. The CDC estimates at least 15 million illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 7,400 deaths from flu so far this season.

3. A(H3N2) continues to dominate.

Among influenza A viruses subtyped by public health labs, 92.3% were A(H3N2). Respiratory illness accounted for 7.2% of outpatient visits nationwide. Forty-four jurisdictions reported high or very high activity.

4. Hospitalizations continue to climb.

The cumulative flu hospitalization rate rose to 40.6 per 100,000 — the second highest for this point in the season since 2010-11. Adults 65 and older and children younger than 5 had the highest rates.