Tennessee hospital no longer diverting patients

After several days of only accepting walk-in patients, ambulances are once again bringing patients to Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn., according to The Independent Herald.

The ambulance diversion, which was in effect for less than a week, was lifted Feb. 6, Scott County (Tenn.) Mayor Jeff Tibbals told The Independent Herald.

The diversion was the latest in a string of issues at Big South Fork Medical Center, which is owned by West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Rennova Health. In recent weeks, the hospital has delayed payroll and its med-surge unit closed due to a lack of staff, according to the report.

More articles on patient flow:

Wake Forest Baptist Health to close Lexington hospital's labor and delivery unit

Advocate Medical Group to close 7 Chicago-area clinics

Pennsylvania hospital banned from reopening after racking up 40 citations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.