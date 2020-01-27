Payroll problems plague Tennessee hospital

Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn., was weeks behind on payroll when it issued checks to employees on Jan. 24. However, employees are still missing a paycheck, according to WBIR.

The 25-bed hospital, owned by West Palm Beach, Fla-based Rennova Health, failed to make payroll Jan. 10. Employees were paid their normal rates Jan. 24, but the hospital still owes them one missed paycheck, according to the report.

Earlier this month, employees told 10News that the hospital has issued paychecks late several times in recent months. Another hospital owned by Rennova, Jellico (Tenn.) Community Hospital, experienced payroll issues in December. Rennova closed its hospital in Jamestown, Tenn., last year.

