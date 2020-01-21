Tennessee hospital misses payroll

Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn., is more than a week behind on payroll, employees told 10News on Jan. 20.

The hospital, owned by West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Rennova Health, failed to make payroll Jan. 10. Employees told 10News that the hospital has issued paychecks late several times in recent months.

The hospital's human resources director asked local utility companies to work with the hospital "on any disconnect or late fees due to the payroll delay" and asked employees to tell her about overdraft fees, according to emails obtained by 10News.

Another hospital owned by Rennova, Jellico (Tenn.) Community Hospital, experienced payroll issues in December. Rennova closed its hospital in Jamestown, Tenn., last year.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Missouri hospital hit with class-action suit over failure to pay for employees' insurance

Nurses lose bid to keep Washington hospital open

Aggressive creditor forced hospital chain into bankruptcy, CEO says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.