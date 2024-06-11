WellSpan to open nursing school via new partnership

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is partnering with Jersey College to open a nursing school in South Central Pennsylvania.

The school will offer an associate degree program, with the inaugural class of students starting Aug. 26. The school plans to enroll 30 to 50 students per cohort, with three cohorts per year, allowing dozens of new nursing professionals to graduate annually.

WellSpan York Hospital will serve as the first clinical site for the school. The school's educational facility is also based in York.

The program will combine direct clinical experience at WellSpan facilities with classroom instruction, offering a nontraditional, stackable credentialing approach and track to a bachelor's degree in nursing, according to Kasey Paulus, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive of WellSpan Health.

Teterboro, N.Y.-based Jersey College is a private career college specializing in nursing education. The organization currently has 16 U.S. campuses, 13 of which are hospital-based professional nursing program, according to a June 11 news release.