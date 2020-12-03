Nursing most in-demand job in Minnesota

Registered nursing is currently the most in-demand career in Minnesota, followed by nursing assistants, reports the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

There are currently 3,203 registered nurse and 2,387 nursing assistant openings in Minnesota.

Many hospitals are dealing with staffing shortages due to the pandemic, reports ABC affiliate KSTP-TV. Mayo Clinic, Allina Health and CentraCare have all reported staff members being sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, mostly due to community spread.

Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, one of the largest care groups in Minnesota, told KSTP-TV it has more than 500 permanent openings for nursing and nursing support roles across the organization, along with an additional 100 temporary nursing positions.

The state recently waived some requirements for nursing assistants, allowing people to learn on the job, said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

More articles on nursing:

14 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Nashville nurse charged with violating public health orders after hosting 100-person party

Athletes' rapid COVID-19 testing is a luxury most nurses lack

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.