J&J selects nurse exec teams for innovation fellowship

Johnson & Johnson has selected teams of nurse executives and directors from 10 health systems and hospitals around the country to participate in its year-long fellowship program, according to a May 24 news release.

During the fellowship, participants will work in teams of two to identify and aim to solve a real problem their system is facing using human-centered design, technology and other techniques.

Led by the University of Pennsylvania's nursing program and the Wharton School, the participants will be guided through a curriculum that includes business acumen, change management and strategic leadership skills. At the end, each team will present their solutions with the hope that it will be something tangible and applicable they can take back to their health systems and apply to create change.

The program will kick off June 26 and thereafter feature in-person events each quarter. It will conclude May 23, 2024.

Executives and directors were selected from the following 10 locations: