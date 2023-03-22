New fellowship seeks nurse leaders to solve health system challenges

Nurse executives and senior nurse leaders from 10 U.S. health systems will soon be selected to participate in a new one-year fellowship in which they'll have the opportunity to develop innovative solutions to key challenges at their organization.

The Johnson & Johnson Nurse Innovation Fellowship is supported by the University of Pennsylvania's nursing department, Penn Nursing, and its Wharton School of business in Philadelphia. The fellowship will task two-person teams — composed of one chief nursing officer or nurse executive and one senior nurse leader — from the same organization to develop innovative approaches to a real challenge their health system is facing.

Penn Nursing will provide the innovation curriculum, and Wharton will support curriculum on business skills, change management and strategic leadership. The fellowship will conclude with nurse leaders pitching their solutions and a plan to implement that solution within their health system.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for CNOs and senior nurse leaders to learn how to use innovation, paired with business acumen, to transform healthcare," Marion Leary, MSN, RN, director of innovation at Penn Nursing, said in a news release.

The program is accepting applications through March 31, and the fellowship will begin in June.