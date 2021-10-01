Florida will be short nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035: report

Listen
An Oct. 1 report from the Florida Hospital Association and Safety Net Hospital Alliance found that Florida is projected to lose 59,100 nurses by 2035.
The shortages have been exacerbated by the pandemic, but the trends were years in the making, according to the report.
"The pandemic was a gasoline can over the fire," Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.
Key takeaways:
- The vacancy rate in Florida is 11 percent compared to the 9.9 percent national vacancy rate.
- 1 in 4 registered nurses left their positions in the last year
- 1 in 3 clinical care nurses left in the last year
- Of the 59,100 nurses expected to leave, 37,400 are registered nurses and 21,700 are licensed practical nurses