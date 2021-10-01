Florida will be short nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035: report

An Oct. 1 report from the Florida Hospital Association and Safety Net Hospital Alliance found that Florida is projected to lose 59,100 nurses by 2035.

The shortages have been exacerbated by the pandemic, but the trends were years in the making, according to the report.

"The pandemic was a gasoline can over the fire," Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

Key takeaways: