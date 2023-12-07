Board permanently revokes license of nurse convicted of murder

The Michigan Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee voted to permanently revoke the license of a nurse who was convicted of murdering a patient.

Judith Sobol, 43, was sentenced to 30 to 75 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Ophelia Mazure, who died while the former nurse was under the influence of meth. According to trial testimony, Ms. Sobol was working an overnight shift at the Mazures' home in June 2022 when the patient's mother woke up to alarms from medical equipment and found her child with the trachea tube disconnected and Ms. Sobol incoherent. She later told police she was under the influence when she reported for her shift.

Ms. Sobol's license had already been revoked with the possibility for reinstatement, but following the conviction, the Michigan attorney general's office argued the conviction allows for a sanction of permanent revocation. Ms. Sobol did not respond to the most recent complaint and was deemed in default. The board voted to permanently revoke her license on Nov. 21, according to a Dec. 6 news release from the attorney general's office.