Michigan nurse sentenced to at least 30 years for 3-year-old's death

A former home health nurse in Michigan has been sentenced to 30 to 75 years in prison in the death of a 3-year-old patient, ABC affiliate WBND reported.

Judith Sobol, 42, was sentenced May 8 in Berrien County, Mich. In February, a jury found Ms. Sobol guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Ophelia Mazure, who died while the former nurse was under the influence of meth.

According to trial testimony, Ms. Sobol was working an overnight shift at the Mazures' home in June when the patient's mother woke up to alarms from medical equipment and found her child with the trachea tube disconnected and Ms. Sobol incoherent. She later told police she was under the influence when she reported for her shift.

The Michigan Board of Nursing revoked Ms. Sobol's license in early February.