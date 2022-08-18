Beaumont-Spectrum system invests $20M to address nursing shortage

BHSH System will invest more than $20 million over the next five years to increase Michigan's nursing workforce through a partnership with Oakland (Mich.) University.

The health system, which comprises Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health, will invest more than $10 million to fund scholarships for nursing students at Oakland University. After graduation, scholarship recipients must work at the health system for at least two years.

Another $10 million will fund updates to the university's infrastructure, including lab and classroom spaces, to accommodate a larger volume of nursing students.

Learn more about the initiative here.