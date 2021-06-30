Alabama nurse stabbed in chest by patient

A nurse at Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center is recovering after being stabbed in the chest by a patient, according to CBS affiliate WRBL.

According to court documents cited by WRBL, the nurse told investigators she was treating 54-year-old Steven Collins on June 24 when he left the hospital room.

"[Nurse's name redacted] stated that she followed him down the stairs and outside near the psychiatric unit when she observed Collins with a knife in his hand. At this point, she attempted to re-enter the hospital, but her key card/ID would not open the door. Collins approached her and stabbed her in the chest once. The victim stated she began to struggle with Collins, who then stopped and stated 'you're going to die anyway' before walking off," the deposition reads, per WRBL.

The nurse was taken to the emergency department and is expected to recover.

"While trying to help with treatment, one of our nurses was assaulted by the patient," John Atkinson, EAMC spokesperson, told WRBL. "A short time later, the patient left the hospital and was apprehended by our hospital security staff and the Opelika Police Department officers, who are stationed on campus 24/7. This was an isolated incident, and we are working with the OPD in their investigation. We're very thankful that our nurse is stable and recovering and is aware of our full support both today and going forward."

Mr. Collins was arrested on a second degree assault charge and released on $25,000 bond.

Becker's has reached out to East Alabama Medical Center and will update this article as more information becomes available.