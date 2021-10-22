25% of Kentucky nurses likely to leave current jobs in next 3 months, report says

Listen
Twenty-five percent of nurses sampled in an Oct. 22 survey from the Kentucky Nurses' Association indicated it was likely they would leave their current positions in the next three months.
Researchers from the nurses association anonymously polled 850 nurses across the state.
Key findings:
- Seventy-five percent of nurses surveyed were unsure or unlikely to leave their jobs soon.
- Nurses identified lack of sufficient staff and heavy patient loads, physical exhaustion and lack of support staff to alleviate non-nursing tasks among top contributors to nursing shortages.
- Nurses identified more nursing staff, higher pay and adequate times for lunch and/or breaks as top contributors to alleviate the nursing shortage.