1st nurse inducted into international society

Renee McLeod-Sordjan, DNP, dean of the Hempstead, N.Y.-based Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, is the first nurse to be inducted into the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine.

Dr. McLeod-Sordjan possesses more than 38 years in clinical practice and more than 15 years of collegiate teaching experience. She is also the only dean of nursing in the U.S. with a certified healthcare clinical ethicist designation, according to a July 16 university news release.

Nominations for membership into the Academy are voted on by the international council, composed of permanent fellows.

"The International Academy of Perinatal Medicine is proud to welcome Dr. Renee McLeod-Sordjan to its membership. It is noteworthy that Renee is the first nurse to be inducted into this group of over 100 international academic leaders based on her record of excellence in nursing administration and professional ethics," Frank Chervenak, MD, vice-president of the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine and associate dean for international medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, said in the release.