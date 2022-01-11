14 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.   

1. Las Vegas-based MountainView Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer. 

2. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University seeks an associate chief nursing officer at Duke University Hospital-Women's. 

3. Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center seeks a regional vice president and chief nursing officer at its Hampden location. 

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.

5. Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Mobridge (S.D.) Regional Hospital & Clinics seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at its Sheboygan, Wis., location.

8. Oklahoma City-based OU Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

9. Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest Hospital South seeks a chief nursing officer.  

10. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Roswell, Ga. 

11. Sinai Chicago seeks an assistant chief nursing officer for medical-surgical services.

12. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.  

14. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location. 

