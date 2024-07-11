12 projects in 9 states elevating equity in the nurse workforce

Several hospitals and health systems across the country were awarded $275,000 each for projects designed to elevate and tackle equity issues affecting the nurse workforce.

The grants were announced July 9 and jointly awarded by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, AARP, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Future of Nursing: Campaign for Action.

"Nurses are witnesses to or recipients of racism and discrimination in health care settings. Yet, nurses are in the best position to leverage their commitment, expertise, and leadership to address these issues for patients, families, and co-workers," Antonia Villarruel, PhD, RN, professor and dean of nursing at the University of Pennsylvania and chair of the Future of Nursing's Campaign for Action, said in the release. So having the minds' of nurses behind these initiatives is key, she added.

The funded projects are from hospitals or systems in California, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

"As the largest segment of the health care workforce, nurses are uniquely positioned to not only navigate today’s challenges, but to shape the future of health care," Vicki Good, DNP, RN, chief clinical officer for AACN-Critical Care stated in the release. "Healthy work environments are crucial to those efforts, with far-reaching benefits for patients, families, and communities."

Here are the hospitals, health systems and initiatives that received awards:

American Career College Educational Foundation, a nonprofit in Orange County, Calif.

Project : Fostering a Healthy Workplace for Nurses Using the True Colors Communication Program

: Fostering a Healthy Workplace for Nurses Using the True Colors Communication Program Goals: Improve communication skills, build effective teams, create a healthier work environment, and improve the vacancy rate using the True Colors interpersonal communications training program.

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Project : Commensality: A pathway to true collaboration and meaningful recognition

: Commensality: A pathway to true collaboration and meaningful recognition Goals: Implement commensality groups, launch engagement strategy for DAISY Foundation award, improve meaningful recognition and collaboration scores.

Methodist Hospital Research Institute in Houston

Project : Night To Light Revive Before You Drive

: Night To Light Revive Before You Drive Goals: Increase awareness and adherence to safety practices during commutes, implement awareness interventions, and evaluate the effectiveness of safe driving programs for night shift nurses.

The Health Collaborative, a nonprofit in Cincinnati

Project : Nurse Manager Academy

: Nurse Manager Academy Goals: Address and improve mental health challenges, upskill nursing staff in leadership effectiveness, and establish a healthy work environment.

The RWJ University Hospital Foundation in New Brunswick, N.J.

Project : Pathway to Nursing

: Pathway to Nursing Goals: Create a healthy work environment among RN mentors and increase the number of Hispanic RNs to better align with the population served.

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.

Project : Development and Retention of New Graduate Nurses in Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)

: Development and Retention of New Graduate Nurses in Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) Goals: Increase new graduate nurse knowledge of the PICU and create a healthy work environment.

University Hospital in Newark, N.J.

Project : University Hospital's Stress First Aid Program to Enhance Nurse Resilience and Retention Rates

: University Hospital's Stress First Aid Program to Enhance Nurse Resilience and Retention Rates Goals: Raise awareness and establish resources to reduce stress and improve nurse well-being.

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation in Towson, Md.

Project : Saint Joseph Medical Center Joy in Work Initiative

: Saint Joseph Medical Center Joy in Work Initiative Goals: Implement stress first-aid, manager well-being initiatives, advance health equity, support DEI policies, and address social determinants of health.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Project : Promoting Healthy Work Environments and Confronting Workplace Violence Through Simulation Training

: Promoting Healthy Work Environments and Confronting Workplace Violence Through Simulation Training Goals: Develop, implement, and evaluate a simulation training program to address workplace violence.

University of Southern California Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif.

Project : SafePath

: SafePath Goals: Establish structures to enhance staff well-being, promote a supportive work environment, and strengthen resilience in addressing workplace violence.

Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, Tenn.

Project : The Utilization of the Academy for Diverse Nurse Leaders: Pathway to Healthy Work Environments

: The Utilization of the Academy for Diverse Nurse Leaders: Pathway to Healthy Work Environments Goals: Develop and implement a healthy work environment curriculum, enhance indicators of a healthy work environment.

Washington State Hospital Association in Seattle