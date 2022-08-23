11 systems seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 11 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A 47-bed acute-care facility in New Mexico is seeking a chief nursing officer.

2. An academic health care and research system in Somerset, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

3. A healthcare system in Charleston, W.Va., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

4. A healthcare system in Oak Lawn, Ill., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

5. A multi-site healthcare system in Park Ridge, Ill., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

6. B.E. Smith, based in Dallas, is seeking a chief nursing executive for a facility in Toledo, Ohio.

7. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a facility in Fort Morgan, Colo.

8. East Adams Rural Hospital, based in Ritzville, Wash., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

9. Nutex Health, based in Houston, is seeking a chief nursing officer to work in Royse City, Texas.

10. Select Medical, based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its specialty hospital in Springfield, Mo.

11. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a chief nursing officer for its Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.