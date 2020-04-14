Kentucky physician faces felony charge after altercation over social distancing

A physician in Louisville, Ky., was arrested and charged last week with first-degree strangulation and three counts of harassment after allegedly attacking a group of teenagers for not practicing social distancing, according to NBC News.

John Rademaker, MD, was arrested after a video of the alleged altercation, titled "Man strangles teenage girl for failing to social distance," went viral. Though it is unclear what was said before the video began, the video reportedly shows Dr. Rademaker approach a group of teen girls in a residential community in Louisville. A police report said Dr. Rademaker "without consent … applied pressure to victim's throat and impeded her breathing," according to NBC News.

Dr. Rademaker, who was released from jail on his own recognizance, is a contract physician with Baptist Health Louisville. He has been placed on administrative leave by his practice and is not providing services at Baptist Health, the system told NBC News.

Access the full NBC News article here.

