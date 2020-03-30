UConn Health physician arrested, accused of intentionally coughing on nurses

A physician at Farmington-based UConn Health was arrested March 26 after allegedly coughing on and hugging nurses, according to the Hartford Courant, which cited a police report.

Police were called to the UConn Health outpatient surgery clinic after Edgar Cory, MD, PhD, allegedly "deliberately" coughed on and hugged nurses. He was arrested and charged with breach of peace, a misdemeanor.

Medical workers and witnesses said Dr. Cory, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, was "purposely disregarding space and safety concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic," a university spokesperson told the Hartford Courant.

UConn Health said it is conducting an administrative review of the incident, according to the report.

