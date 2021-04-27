Healthcare billing fraud: 11 lawsuits, settlements

From South Carolina's largest urgent care network paying $22.5 million to resolve billing fraud allegations to a dermatology clinic being hit with a false claims lawsuit, here are 11 cases that made headlines since March 1.

1. Harvard specialty hospital to pay $2.7M to settle improper billing allegations

Massachusetts Eye and Ear, a Harvard University specialty hospital in Boston, agreed to pay $2.7 million to resolve improper billing allegations, the U.S. Justice Department said April 20.

2. Maryland physician pays $663K to settle false claims allegations

A Maryland family practice physician agreed to pay the U.S. government $663,094 to settle allegations she submitted false claims to Medicare for fraudulent neurostimulator billings, the Department of Justice said April 19.

3. South Carolina urgent care network pays $22.5M to settle false claims case

South Carolina's largest urgent care network and its management company will pay $22.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said April 8.

4. Federal court dismisses false claims, antitrust lawsuits against Health First

A federal judge in Florida has dismissed two lawsuits filed against Health First, an integrated health system based in Rockledge, Fla.

5. Behavioral health provider settles improper billing allegations for $273K

A Connecticut behavioral health company and its owners will pay $273,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed the state's Medicaid program, the U.S. Justice Department said.

6. Wisconsin physician pleads guilty to $26M fraudulent billing scheme

A Wisconsin physician has pleaded guilty to his role in a $26 million fraudulent billing scheme involving telemedicine.

7. Lawsuit alleges Texas dermatologist, clinic racked up $4.2M in false claims

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas filed a lawsuit March 22 against a dermatologist and his clinic alleging they violated the False Claims Act by submitting nearly $4.2 million in fraudulent claims to TRICARE.

8. Former healthcare CEO pleads guilty to role in $60M fraudulent billing scheme

The former CEO of a Texas-based hospice agency pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare and Medicaid programs through a $60 million scheme that federal prosecutors have said involved fatally overdosing patients for profit.

9. Patient recruiter gets 10-year prison sentence for telemedicine fraud

A patient recruiter in Florida was sentenced April 14 to 10 years in prison for his role in a genetic testing and telemedicine scheme that resulted in approximately $3.3 million in fraudulent claims submitted to Medicare, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

10. New York surgeon to pay $783K to resolve fraudulent billing case

A New York vascular surgeon and his medical practice agreed to pay $783,200 to resolve a civil case alleging fraudulent billing.

11. Virginia medical group to pay $2.1M to settle billing fraud case

Allergy and Asthma Associates, a medical practice in Roanoke, Va., agreed to pay $2.1 million to resolve allegations of fraudulent billing.

