Behavioral health provider settles improper billing allegations for $273K

A Connecticut behavioral health company and its owners will pay $273,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed the state's Medicaid program, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Prosecutors allege that Today's Youth and its owners, Maurice Stuckey and Joyce Anderson, routinely submitted claims to Medicaid for behavioral health services as if a licensed clinician performed the services when an unlicensed provider did.

Connecticut's Department of Social Services contracted with Today's Youth to provide behavioral health services to Medicaid beneficiaries. The department doesn't allow licensed behavioral health clinicians in independent practices to submit claims for services provided by unlicensed individuals. As a result, prosecutors say the Medicaid program reimbursed Today's Youth for services it typically does not cover from January 2014 to September 2019.

