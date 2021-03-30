Former Illinois hospital supervisor accused of embezzling $218K

The former cafeteria supervisor of Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital is facing felony theft charges of stealing $218,630 from his employer, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Todd Jagow was charged March 29 with theft in a scheme that lasted from February 2018 to January 2020.

According to prosecutors, Mr. Jago stole the money by entering fictitious mobile money identifier refunds in the amount he stole to ensure the cafeteria's cash registers balanced each shift. Prosecutors said Mr. Jagow used the money for personal expenses.



The alleged scheme was uncovered after authorities conducted a review of cafeteria sales. The investigation was conducted by the Elmhurst Police Department and DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Mr. Jagow is set to appear in court April 20 for arraignment.

