New Florida law gives hospitals a shield in COVID-19 suits

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill March 29 that protects businesses and healthcare providers from COVID-19 lawsuits if they can show they complied with guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

To bring a COVID-19 lawsuit in Florida against a healthcare provider or business now requires "clear and convincing evidence" of "gross negligence." Bringing a claim also requires an affidavit from a medical professional, according to the report.

Under the new law, businesses and healthcare providers have a defense against any COVID-19-releated lawsuits if they "substantially complied" with government-issued orders regarding precautions at the time the virus was contracted. They also have a defense if they were unable to comply with the guidelines because of shortages of personal protective equipment, according to the report.

Read the full article from the Orlando Sentinel here.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Texas woman admits selling patient information stolen from EHR

New Jersey health system sues insurer over $2.5B policy payout

Man who crashed car into Ohio hospital pleads guilty to murder

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.