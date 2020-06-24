Florida practice retaliated against nurse for reporting harassment, EEOC says

A pediatric medical practice in Florida violated federal law by retaliating against a nurse who reported a physician for harassment, according to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit filed this week.

In the June 22 suit, the nurse claims a physician who also was a vice president at Tampa-based Pediatric Health Care Alliance inappropriately touched her twice. After the nurse reported the incidents to human resources, the practice transferred the nurse to another location, where she received a pay cut and lost many of her nursing duties, according to the lawsuit. The EEOC claims the nurse was forced to resign due to intolerable work conditions.

Pediatric Health Care Alliance violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from retaliating against employees who report discrimination, the EEOC alleges. The commission sued after settlement talks with the practice failed.

The lawsuit seeks back pay and compensatory and punitive damages for the nurse.



Editor's note: Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Pediatric Health Care Alliance for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.

