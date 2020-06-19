Former Nuvance CIO sues system, alleges he was unjustly fired over accounting issue

The former CIO of Nuvance Health sued the health system and its top executives in New York federal court June 17, claiming he was unjustly fired last year.

Robert Diamond, former senior vice president and CIO of Nuvance, claims he was improperly blamed for an accounts receivable issue, which led to him being fired in October 2019.

Mr. Diamond claims various Nuvance executives told the health system's board in October that he was to blame for an accounting issue that resulted in the value of accounts receivable being overstated. The executives who made the report to the board allegedly knew blame was misplaced, according to Law360.

The executives made the allegedly false statements to the board knowing they would affect Mr. Diamond's professional standing and his employment with Nuvance. The executives made the allegedly false statements "to avoid having any blame case on them for their significant breach of duty" to Nuvance, the complaint states.

Mr. Diamond is suing Nuvance, the system's CEO, CFO and chief human resources officer, as well as two board members. His complaint alleges he was improperly fired, denied benefits and defamed. Mr. Diamond further alleges that the defendants used improper means to interfere with his prospective employment after his employment was terminated.

Mr. Diamond is seeking damages, including his lost bonus and severance pay, according to Law360.

Mr. Diamond now serves as senior vice president and CIO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

A Nuvance spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review that the health system does not comment on pending litigation.

