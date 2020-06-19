10 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From nurses suing a Georgia hospital to the former CIO of a New York health system alleging he was unjustly fired, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Nurses accuse Georgia hospital of manipulating COVID-19 test results

Four nurses are suing Landmark Hospital of Athens, Ga., alleging the hospital intentionally manipulated COVID-19 test results to hide an outbreak at the facility.

2. Former Nuvance CIO sues system, alleges he was unjustly fired over accounting issue

The former CIO of Nuvance Health sued the health system and its top executives in New York federal court June 17, claiming he was unjustly fired last year.

3. California hospital medical staff sues Dignity Health over contract terminations

The medical staff of St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., filed a lawsuit June 16 against the hospital and its operator, San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

4. Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing CHS of making EHR false claims

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems alleging the company submitted hundreds of millions of dollars in false claims to HHS.

5. North Carolina hospitals defeat billing fraud lawsuit

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's decision June 15, rejecting a False Claims Act lawsuit filed against two North Carolina hospitals.

6. Walmart sued by shareholders for opioid distribution practices

Two pension funds that own shares in Walmart filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that it knowingly allowed its pharmacies to illegally distribute opioids.

7. Judge refuses to approve pension plan deal requiring Dignity to pay up to $747M

A California federal judge again refused to approve a deal requiring Dignity Health to pay as much as $747 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing the San Francisco-based health system of underfunding its pension plan.

8. US appeals court strikes down HHS rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

A U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling June 16 that struck down a rule from HHS requiring drugmakers to put the wholesale prices of their drugs in TV ads.

9. Lawsuit accusing UHS of improperly diverting $100M from hospital partially dismissed

A judge partially dismissed a lawsuit George Washington University filed against King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, alleging the for-profit hospital operator improperly diverted $100 million from George Washington University Hospital.

10. 3M sues Amazon seller, alleges fraud, price-gouging on medical supplies

3M filed a lawsuit in a California federal court alleging an Amazon seller defrauded customers by charging "grossly inflated" prices for fake, defective and damaged respirator products.

