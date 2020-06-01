Prisma Health employee sues network, alleges racial and sexual discrimination

A Prisma Health employee in South Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the network, alleging workplace racial discrimination, sexual discrimination, retaliation and defamation, according to court documents cited by The Greenville News.

Tiara McGee, who identifies herself as a black female employed in Greenville County, S.C., filed the complaint May 1. Ms. McGee was employed as a unit secretary at Prisma in October 2018.

She claims co-workers were hostile after she reported that a co-worker exposed her breasts to Ms. McGee while at work. Prisma Health denied the sexual harassment allegation in its legal response, claiming the complaint "inaccurately describes the alleged interaction."

The complaint alleges that after filing the report, Ms. McGee suffered "a relentless series of retaliatory and targeted conduct" and was immediately "shunned by the Unit Nursing team." Prisma Health's legal response denied these allegations.

Ms. McGee alleges that she continued "to report that she was working in a hostile work environment" and "Prisma failed to take remedial action" to address the reports. Prisma Health denied these allegations.

The lawsuit says Ms. McGee "continues to suffer both economic and non-economic damages," alleging that "Prisma has intentionally failed to schedule McGee to work." Prisma Health states in its legal response that Ms. McGee "voluntarily requested to transition from a full-time schedule to a PRN (as-needed) schedule."

Ms. McGee is still employed at Prisma, her attorney told The Greenville News. Sandy Dees, a spokesperson for Prisma Health, told The Greenville News that the organization doesn't comment on pending litigation.

