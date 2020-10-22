8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From a surgeon suing a children's hospital for alleged retaliation to a Philadelphia health system arguing it needs to merge with another system in response to a case brought by the Federal Trade Commission, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Paramedics, city face $50M suit after woman declared dead found alive at funeral home

A family is suing the city of Southfield and four paramedics for $50 million over the death of a 20-year-old Michigan woman.

2. Purdue Pharma to dissolve, pay $8.3B for role in opioid epidemic

Purdue Pharma on Oct. 21 agreed to shut down its company, pay roughly $8.3 billion and plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating and exacerbating the nation's opioid epidemic.

3. Einstein warns of cuts, 'death spiral' without Jefferson merger

In a court filing, Philadelphia-based Einstein Healthcare Network warned that a move by the Federal Trade Commission to block its merger with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health could lead to a "death spiral" at its flagship safety-net hospital.

4. CEO, CFO of Kentucky medical clinics sentenced for pocketing employees' benefit contributions

The former CEO and CFO of several Kentucky healthcare companies were sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution for their involvement in a yearslong scheme in which they collected federal taxes from employees and failed to turn them over to the government.

5. Surgeon sues Cincinnati Children's, alleges retaliation for reporting peer's practices

A surgeon at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is suing the hospital for alleged retaliation.

6. 4 healthcare execs charged in $55M scheme after Texas hospital CEO pleads guilty

Four Texas healthcare executives were charged in a billing scheme that already resulted in a guilty plea from the former CEO of Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells, Texas.

7. Hospitals denied full court review in lawsuit over 340B cuts

Hospitals suing HHS over a policy that will cut Medicare outpatient drug payments by nearly 30 percent at 340B hospitals failed to persuade a full appeals court to rehear the case.

8. Teladoc sues Amwell for alleged patent infringement

Teladoc filed a lawsuit against Amwell claiming the company infringed on nine patents for telemedicine technologies belonging to Teladoc.

More articles on healthcare industry lawsuits:

Feds charge Baltimore lawyer with $25M hospital extortion plan

Pennsylvania physician pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in patient's death

4 South Carolina physicians charged in $100M billing fraud case

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.