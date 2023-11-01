Why General Catalyst wants to buy a system worth $1B to $3B

General Catalyst's recently launched Health Assurance Transformation Corp. plans to purchase a health system in the "$1 billion to $3 billion range" that will serve as a "blueprint" for healthcare transformation.

HATCo CEO Marc Harrison, MD, told Becker's that the company's target system doesn't need to have great financials but that he is looking for a system with a "track record of excellence." Dr. Harrison said he is looking for a system in the "$1 billion to $3 billion" range because they are "big enough to be very impactful in the communities they serve but not so big that they feel like they can do everything." Dr. Harrison's ideal system would also have "some capability around value-based care."

For reference, the January merger between Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health System created a $1 billion health system with five hospitals.