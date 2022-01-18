VA scales up API-sharing program with Google Cloud deal

The Department of Veterans Affairs signed a $13 million deal with Google Cloud to deploy Apigee, its application programming interface management platform.

The implementation of Apigee is part of the VA's Lighthouse API program, which gives developers access to the VA's APIs to develop new tools and services.

"Google Cloud's Apigee will help the VA to continue scaling the VA Lighthouse API program for third-party developers in a cost-efficient manner, offering veterans more choice in the applications and tools they use to obtain access to their data and services," Dave Mazik, director of VA Lighthouse, said in a Jan. 12 news release. "This partnership is a logical next step to better connect veterans with VA services, innovate with trusted third parties and continue to offer a high-quality, digital-first customer experience to which they're accustomed in other areas of their lives."