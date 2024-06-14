University of Miami Health invests in medical supply startup

University of Miami Health System is one of the newest investors in Better Health, a startup that provides medical supplies and peer support for chronic disease patients being cared for at home.

UHealth joined a $14 million strategic funding round for the company June 13 that also included General Catalyst, Samsung Next and Healthworx, the venture capital arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

"We're committed to supporting our members in managing their health at home," Better Health co-founder and CEO Naama Stauber Breckler said in a June 13 statement. "We've seen an increasing need for home-based care as we've grown our partnerships, especially for members living in rural areas."

The company partners with more than 150 health plans and health systems, and said 86% of the people who accessed its peer support program report it saved them an unnecessary emergency department or physician visit. Better Health's platform also includes education and home delivery of medical supplies for patients with such conditions as chronic wounds, chronic retention, diabetes, incontinence, and ostomy.