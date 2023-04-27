UChicago Medicine, Illinois Tech partner on healthcare innovation projects

UChicago Medicine's Center for Healthcare Delivery Science and Innovation entered into a multiyear agreement with Illinois Tech's Institute of Design to use human-centered design to improve the patient experience and reduce inequities.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work on various projects including designing a home-based care program and streamlining patient discharges, as well as a way to optimize emergency department trauma resuscitation, according to an April 27 press release from UChicago Medicine.

Illinois Tech's Institute of Design's Equitable Healthcare Lab will provide UChicago Medicine with insights on how to implement new healthcare tools, provide training for employees and create more opportunities for more collaboration.

The two-year partnership officially began in December.