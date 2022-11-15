Top 25 women biotech leaders of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report

Here are the top 25 women leaders in biotech for 2022, according to Healthcare Technology Report.

The market researcher chose the finalists for the Nov. 14 list by analyzing hundreds of nominations for professional milestones and awards, demonstrated expertise and influence and longevity, as well as getting feedback from colleagues. There are actually 31 women on the list since a few spots resulted in ties.

1. Marianne De Backer

Company: Bayer

Title: Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President

2. Karen Nelson

Company: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Title: Chief Scientific Officer

3. Susan Wise

Company: Biogen

Title: Chief Privacy Officer

4. Denise Juliano

Company: Premier

Title: Group Vice President, Life Sciences

5. Tamara Ranalli

Company: Quidel Corp.

Title: Senior Vice President, Molecular Diagnostics Business Unit

6. Lei Lu

Company: ClinChoice

Title: Vice President of Business Operations

7. Ginger Zhou

Company: GENEWIZ by Azenta Life Sciences

Title: Vice President and General Manager, Genomic Services and Solutions, GENEWIZ

8. Lindsay Jaramillo Steckel

Company: Tolmar

Title: Vice President, Enterprise Program Management

9. Sharon Benzeno

Company: Adaptive Biotechnologies

Title: Chief Commercial Officer of Immune Medicine

10. Susan Kim (tie)

Company: PacBio

Title: CFO

10. Miruna Sasu (tie)

Company: COTA

Title: President and CEO

11. Anna Lucsok (tie)

Company: Zynex Medical

Title: COO

11. Elizabeth Kwo (tie)

Company: Everly Health

Title: Chief Medical Officer

12. Cindy Dunkle

Company: Denali Therapeutics

Title: Chief People Officer

13. Ada Wong

Company: InterVenn Biosciences

Title: Vice President of Intellectual Property

14. Shan Riku

Company: BillionToOne

Title: Senior Vice President of Product

15. Julie Deane

Company: KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services

Title: Chief People Officer

16. Melanie Cerullo (tie)

Company: Arranta Bio

Title: Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory

16. Hannah Yuan (tie)

Company: Mission Bio

Title: Vice President of Operations

17. Marije Turk

Company: Batavia Biosciences

Title: Head of Production

18. Amara Siva

Company: Epic Sciences

Title: Vice President, Laboratory Operations

19. Diana Rios Ourthiague

Company: Scientist.com

Title: Chief Customer Officer

20. Einav Kraft (tie)

Company: Cellares

Title: Vice President of Quality

20. Connie Bormans (tie)

Company: Gene by Gene

Title: Chief Laboratory Officer

21. Cynthia Voong

Company: Kinnate Biopharma

Title: Executive Director of Clinical Operations

22. Amber Kerby (tie)

Company: Pain Specialists of America

Title: Vice President of Sales and Marketing

22. Lynette Herscha (tie)

Company: Immunitas Therapeutics

Title: COO

23. Leanne Taylor

Company: Medicure

Title: Compliance Officer

24. Gilly Regev

Company: SaNOtize Research and Development Corp.

Title: Co-founder and CEO

25. Kara Cannon (tie)

Company: Enzo Biochem

Title: COO

25. Sonja Krösser (tie)

Company: Novaliq GmbH

Title: Vice President and Head of Preclinical and Clinical Development