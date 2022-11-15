Top 25 women biotech leaders of 2022, per Healthcare Technology Report

Here are the top 25 women leaders in biotech for 2022, according to Healthcare Technology Report.
The market researcher chose the finalists for the Nov. 14 list by analyzing hundreds of nominations for professional milestones and awards, demonstrated expertise and influence and longevity, as well as getting feedback from colleagues. There are actually 31 women on the list since a few spots resulted in ties.
1. Marianne De Backer
Company: Bayer
Title: Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President
2. Karen Nelson
Company: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Title: Chief Scientific Officer
3. Susan Wise
Company: Biogen
Title: Chief Privacy Officer
4. Denise Juliano
Company: Premier
Title: Group Vice President, Life Sciences
5. Tamara Ranalli
Company: Quidel Corp.
Title: Senior Vice President, Molecular Diagnostics Business Unit
6. Lei Lu
Company: ClinChoice
Title: Vice President of Business Operations
7. Ginger Zhou
Company: GENEWIZ by Azenta Life Sciences
Title: Vice President and General Manager, Genomic Services and Solutions, GENEWIZ
8. Lindsay Jaramillo Steckel
Company: Tolmar
Title: Vice President, Enterprise Program Management
9. Sharon Benzeno
Company: Adaptive Biotechnologies
Title: Chief Commercial Officer of Immune Medicine
10. Susan Kim (tie)
Company: PacBio
Title: CFO
10. Miruna Sasu (tie)
Company: COTA
Title: President and CEO
11. Anna Lucsok (tie)
Company: Zynex Medical
Title: COO
11. Elizabeth Kwo (tie)
Company: Everly Health
Title: Chief Medical Officer
12. Cindy Dunkle
Company: Denali Therapeutics
Title: Chief People Officer
13. Ada Wong
Company: InterVenn Biosciences
Title: Vice President of Intellectual Property
14. Shan Riku
Company: BillionToOne
Title: Senior Vice President of Product
15. Julie Deane
Company: KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services
Title: Chief People Officer
16. Melanie Cerullo (tie)
Company: Arranta Bio
Title: Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory
16. Hannah Yuan (tie)
Company: Mission Bio
Title: Vice President of Operations
17. Marije Turk
Company: Batavia Biosciences
Title: Head of Production
18. Amara Siva
Company: Epic Sciences
Title: Vice President, Laboratory Operations
19. Diana Rios Ourthiague
Company: Scientist.com
Title: Chief Customer Officer
20. Einav Kraft (tie)
Company: Cellares
Title: Vice President of Quality
20. Connie Bormans (tie)
Company: Gene by Gene
Title: Chief Laboratory Officer
21. Cynthia Voong
Company: Kinnate Biopharma
Title: Executive Director of Clinical Operations
22. Amber Kerby (tie)
Company: Pain Specialists of America
Title: Vice President of Sales and Marketing
22. Lynette Herscha (tie)
Company: Immunitas Therapeutics
Title: COO
23. Leanne Taylor
Company: Medicure
Title: Compliance Officer
24. Gilly Regev
Company: SaNOtize Research and Development Corp.
Title: Co-founder and CEO
25. Kara Cannon (tie)
Company: Enzo Biochem
Title: COO
25. Sonja Krösser (tie)
Company: Novaliq GmbH
Title: Vice President and Head of Preclinical and Clinical Development