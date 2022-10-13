Top 10 medical specialties using AI/machine learning-enabled devices

The vast majority of FDA-approved medical devices enabled by artificial intelligence or machine learning are concentrated in radiology and cardiovascular care, according to an analysis by Rock Health.

Rock Health used data from FDA clearances and approvals from 1997 to 2021 to determine where these devices are used the most.

Here are the AI/machine-learning enabled devices by therapeutic area, the Oct. 8 report found:

1. Radiology: 70 percent

2. Cardiovascular: 12 percent

3. Hematology: 4 percent

4. Neurology: 4 percent

5. Ophthalmic

6. Clinical chemistry

7. General and plastic surgery

8. Microbiology

9. Gastroenterology/urology

10. Anesthesiology