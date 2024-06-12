Tampa General leans into AI-assisted dictation

Five-hundred physicians affiliated with Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital will be using AI ambient dictation technology from Microsoft's Nuance to help with documentation.

Tampa General physicians will use Nuance's DAX Copilot, an ambient listening tool that recognizes voices, records patient history, identifies crucial observations, condenses key points and integrates with the hospital's Epic EHR system, according to a June 11 news release from the hospital.

"With the help of AI, we're easing the burden of documentation on providers and in turn giving them the ability and the additional time to focus on our top priority — our patients," John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General, said in the release.