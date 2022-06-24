Providence, Microsoft offer clinical innovation fellowships

Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health & Services has partnered with Microsoft to provide a clinical innovation fellowship. The training aims to develop interdisciplinary leaders who will use technology to improve healthcare outcomes.

"The Providence Clinical Innovation Fellowship with Microsoft is an opportunity to connect healthcare delivery teams with technology innovators," said Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, chief clinical officer for Providence, in a June 13 news release from the health system. "We are only beginning to learn each other’s language and culture."

The nine-month fellowship features more than 150 hours of tech training from Microsoft and mentoring from Providence's clinical innovation and corporate development departments.

The first two fellows are:

Arpine Nicholson, director of orthopedics and sports medicine for Providence

Travis Sewalls, M.D., chief medical officer for St. Joseph Health Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Humboldt County, Calif.

"Within our collaboration, we will train the next generation of interdisciplinary innovators to create cutting-edge solutions," stated Patty Obermaier, vice president for U.S. health and life sciences at Microsoft.

The collaboration between the nonprofit Catholic health system and tech giant continues their existing partnership to build the "hospital of the future," Becker's reported in 2020.