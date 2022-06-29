Novant Health using drones to deliver medications to patients

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is working with drone delivery company Zipline to fly specialty medications to patients via drones.

Medications will be delivered from Zipline's facility in Kannapolis, N.C., according to a June 28 press release.

"While Novant Health has made great strides in our virtual care capabilities, there remains an opportunity for patients to receive all the care they need from home — from diagnosis to treatment. Innovative tools like Zipline's on-demand deliveries allow us to completely reimagine a fully remote patient care model," Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer at Novant Health, said in the release.

In 2020, Novant Health partnered with Zipline to launch the nation's first emergency drone logistics operation for pandemic response. The health system was the first to be granted FAA approval for contactless delivery of personal protective equipment and critical medical supplies.