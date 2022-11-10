Mayo rolls out platform designed to fight bias in AI models

As some skepticism to artificial intelligence in healthcare emerges, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is rolling out a tool designed to fight bias in AI models.

Researchers hope that Mayo Clinic Platform Validate will help achieve health equity, according to a Nov. 10 news release provided to Becker's. The tool produces reports on how an AI model performs when it is tested on a dataset with different constraints, such as socioeconomic factors or race.

Validate joins Mayo Clinic Platform Discover, a tool that offers AI developers electronic deidentified health data, as the AI tools in Mayo's portfolio.

"Our platform aims to improve patient care by fundamentally changing the nature of health care delivery," Mayo Clinic Platform President John Halamka, MD, said. "By addressing the countless deficiencies and inequities built into the current system, we are ushering in a new era of democratization of health care, where accessible, compassionate and personalized care is available to everyone, everywhere."