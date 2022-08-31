Mayo Clinic launches cell and gene therapy accelerator

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Hibiscus BioVentures and Innoforce have launched a cell and gene therapy accelerator aimed at identifying and forming companies around technologies that address unmet patient needs.

The accelerator, dubbed Mayflower BioVentures, will establish independent cell and gene therapy companies aimed at advancing the development of Mayo Clinic technologies through preclinical and early feasibility studies, according to an Aug. 31 press release.

The goal of Mayflower BioVenture is to advance new cures for serious and complex conditions through cell and gene therapies.

The accelerator's team will consist of clinical leaders from Mayo Clinic and operational and investment experience from Hibiscus.

Any revenue collected from the accelerator will go toward Mayo Clinic's patient care, education and research.