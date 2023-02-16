How Duke, Mayo, OSF are utilizing AI to streamline operations, improve patient care

From automating supply chains to creating a AI-based discharge platform, here are six ways hospitals and health systems are using artificial intelligence to improve patient care and automate hospital operations:
- Health systems including Rochester, Minn-based Mayo Clinic, Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham have received a $23.5 million grant to advance the use of artificial intelligence in intensive care units.
- University of Miami Health System is working with artificial intelligence company Darvis to streamline its supply chain operations.
- Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is creating the Algorithm-Based Clinical Decision Support Oversight Committee to provide guidance and overview of predictive artificial intelligence algorithms in healthcare.
- Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has partnered with venture builder High Alpha Innovation and Alpine Health Systems to launch an AI-based discharge platform that can identify patients who may be at risk of longer hospital stays.
- Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed is launching an artificial intelligence-powered workflow automation system through a partnership with Xsolis. AnMed will integrate the company's Cortex platform into its EHR to help ensure appropriate patient status with the goal of avoiding denials.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services is partnering with Accenture to utilize UKG Dimensions, an artificial intelligence-powered workforce management tool, across its network of 30 hospitals.