How Duke, Mayo, OSF are utilizing AI to streamline operations, improve patient care

From automating supply chains to creating a AI-based discharge platform, here are six ways hospitals and health systems are using artificial intelligence to improve patient care and automate hospital operations:

Health systems including Rochester, Minn-based Mayo Clinic, Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham have received a $23.5 million grant to advance the use of artificial intelligence in intensive care units.





University of Miami Health System is working with artificial intelligence company Darvis to streamline its supply chain operations.





Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is creating the Algorithm-Based Clinical Decision Support Oversight Committee to provide guidance and overview of predictive artificial intelligence algorithms in healthcare.





Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has partnered with venture builder High Alpha Innovation and Alpine Health Systems to launch an AI-based discharge platform that can identify patients who may be at risk of longer hospital stays.





Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed is launching an artificial intelligence-powered workflow automation system through a partnership with Xsolis. AnMed will integrate the company's Cortex platform into its EHR to help ensure appropriate patient status with the goal of avoiding denials.





Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services is partnering with Accenture to utilize UKG Dimensions, an artificial intelligence-powered workforce management tool, across its network of 30 hospitals.