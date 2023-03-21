MaineHealth using AI to record patient conversations

Portland-based MaineHealth is piloting the use of Dragon Ambient Experience, a tool to record and transcribe patient conversations, from software and artificial intelligence company Nuance', the Bangor Daily News reported March 21.

The four-month pilot program will evaluate the tool at 25 physician's offices through April. The health system is still assessing the cost and accuracy of the AI tool.

MaineHealth hopes that the tool can help with clinician burnout by freeing up clinicians from paperwork.

Nuance, which Microsoft owns, recently launched Dragon Ambient Experience Express, a version of the software that incorporates OpenAI's newest GPT-4 model.